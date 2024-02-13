Weather Forecast: Incoming temperature drop, gusty winds & off/on snow showers

MISSOULA — A weaker arctic front is expected to drop into western Montana later today and bring back some cooler weather.

The front is looking to reach the Divide and the Northwest region earlier and continue dropping overnight.

Behind the front, gusty winds will follow between 15-30 MPH. At mountain passes, these winds will have the most impact on travel with more minimal impacts for the valleys.

Temperatures will drop with the front and wind chill will make things feel like we are well below freezing when actual air temps will be slightly below freezing.

Another layer to this system includes off and on snow showers. Right now, totals still look light for most places.

However, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect today at 12 PM through Wednesday at the same time for locations where snow totals may be higher. These areas include Potomac, Seeley Lake, West Glacier, Marias Pass, and the Flathead/Mission valleys to name a few.

This pattern of cooling temperatures and snow showers will continue to spread into Wednesday. By Thursday, more of a widespread snow event is expected to bring better snow accumulation for the valleys.

Travelers heading towards mountain passes should be prepared over the next few days for changing conditions amid the frontal passage and snow showers continuing.