Weather Forecast: Increasing clouds Friday

MISSOULA — Looking at a pretty nice Friday ahead of us with sunshine during the morning and increasing clouds into the afternoon and evening.

For tonight, we'll see cloudy skies along with maybe a few light sprinkles of rain at times, but generally things stay dry. Overall, temperatures will stay quite mild for this time of year, staying in the 40s through the evening.

We're looking at a mild weather system moving in from the Pacific over the weekend.

Scattered rain showers will develop Saturday afternoon, primarily across Northwest Montana.

The most widespread rain looks to move in Saturday night into Sunday morning

Highs on Saturday will be very mild, topping out in the 50s to even the low 60s. Temperatures will be back in the 40s to low 50s on Sunday.

Taking a quick look at next week, no major weather systems are on the way; however, we will be under an active and mild weather pattern.

This means scattered valley rain, along with light mountain snow will be possible each day starting Monday and continuing through the week.