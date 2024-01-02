Weather Forecast: Inversions hang on through Wednesday

MISSOULA — High pressure continues over the region through at least Wednesday, potentially Thursday of this week.

Inversions will again be present in the valleys with highs in the 20s and 30s along with valley fog.

As the ridge begins to break down snow showers will return Friday and Saturday.

Only light snow is expected in the valleys with most of the heavier snow falling in the mountains.

The Northern Rockies will move into an active and cold weather pattern next week, really for the first time this winter.

How do things stand as of Tuesday afternoon? Expect snow showers and cold temperatures on Sunday with highs in the 20s.

Monday of next week is looking cold and mostly dry with highs again in the 20s.

Then more widespread snow moves in Tuesday and Wednesday with snow falling in mountains and valleys.

It's still too early to talk snow totals, however, once the snow arrives next week, we could see several days with snow opportunities through the week and weekend.