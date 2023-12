MISSOULA — High pressure builds this week leading to low-lying clouds, fog and valley inversions.

This is shaping up to be a very strong ridge and will remain in place through the end of the week and weekend.

The only active weather will be a weak cold front on Thursday.

This front could kick off some light snow, rain/snow or freezing rain across Northwest Montana.

This will quickly move through with dry weather setting up again by Thursday evening.