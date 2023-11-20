Weather Forecast: Inversions Tuesday, Rain/Snow Wednesday

MISSOULA — High pressure is again building over the northern Rockies which in turn will lead to, you guessed it, valley inversions Tuesday. Those stuck under the inversions will see temperatures remain in the 30s while those that break free will have temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.

A system will bring light mountain snow along with valley rain/snow or even a bit of freezing rain Wednesday and Thursday. This really shouldn't pose to much of a travel concern with just some light snow over mountain passes.

Friday into the weekend will be looking at cool and dry conditions with highs mostly in the 30s.