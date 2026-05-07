Weather Forecast: Iso'd storms today as a weak disturbance brushes the region

MISSOULA - A weak disturbance continues to move through in a northwesterly flow with most impacts along and east of the Divide. A few isolated, non-severe thunderstorms are possible for Thursday afternoon with otherwise partly sunny skies and warmer than average highs.

Expect partly cloudy skies for Friday with dry conditions expected and highs in the low 70s as another weak weather system moves through late Friday into early Saturday morning. While cloud cover looks to increase during that time frame, a very dry air mass in place will significantly limit the chance for measurable rainfall. Clouds should decrease quickly on Saturday.

By Sunday, it looks like strong high pressure will build directly over the region. This will bring in a period of very dry conditions and a noticeable warming trend across Western Montana with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Expect this warm and quiet weather pattern to persist through early next week.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the North Fork of the Flathead due to warm temps and runoff until further notice.