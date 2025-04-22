Weather Forecast: Isolated showers again this afternoon

MISSOULA — Most of us stay dry, however, another round of scattered rain, snow or graupel will be possible this afternoon.

Highs today are mostly in the low to mid-50s.

High pressure will continue to slowly build through the rest of this week.

With this, expect temperatures to increase by a few degrees each day with highs in the mid to upper 60s by Friday.

Our next system moves in just in time for the weekend.

Expect scattered rain showers along with highs back in the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: