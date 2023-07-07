Weather Forecast: Isolated showers and storms again Friday

MISSOULA - Isolated showers and storms will again be possible this afternoon for all of Western Montana.

While most stay dry, those that see the stronger storms will experience gusty winds, brief heavy rain and small hail.

This exact same weather setup will continue Saturday with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen Sunday and Monday bringing in some very warm temperatures; highs will mostly be in the upper 80s to mid 90s on both days.

Temperatures will poopsticks slightly but remain above average Tuesday through Friday with highs remaining in the mid-80s to low 90s.

