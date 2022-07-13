Weather Forecast: Isolated showers and storms Wednesday

MISSOULA — A weak low pressure along with a push of monsoon moisture will bring more clouds and a few rain showers and thunderstorms to western Montana Wednesday. Showers will be most likely in west-central and northwest Montana this morning with thunderstorms developing in southwest Montana this afternoon. Some storms could produce brief heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

Drier air brings sunshine and hot temperatures Thursday. There is a small chance for another isolated storm or two to develop across southwest Montana Thursday afternoon.

Models are showing the chance for an early morning thunderstorm or two Friday morning. Then, as high pressure strengthens everything dries out and heats up Friday afternoon.

Hot weather continues into our weekend as Saturday looks to be the hottest day with temperatures along and south of I-90 nearing 100 degrees and low to mid 90s for northwest Montana.