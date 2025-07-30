Weather Forecast: Isolated storms again Wednesday

MISSOULA — A very similar weather set up today to what we have had for the past several days.

Sunny and warm weather with isolated storms popping up this afternoon and evening.

Flash Flood Watch is in place for southwest Montana, specifically highlighting the Georgetown Lake and Philipsburg areas.

These locations saw very heavy rain along with small hail yesterday evening, and that will again be possible today.

Showers and storms become more widespread Thursday and Friday as they move further north.

Scattered storms will be able to reach the I-90 corridor near Missoula by tomorrow evening, then move into Northwest Montana by Friday afternoon and evening.

Cooler weather moves in for the weekend and to start next week.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s for the weekend, then fall into the low and upper 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: