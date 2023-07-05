Weather Forecast: Isolated storms along with warming temperatures

MISSOULA - We've been saying it a lot over the past few days, although most of us stay dry, we won't be completely dry.

Showers and storms popped up last night for Northwest Montana and we are expecting the same setup today, Thursday, Friday and even into the weekend.

Again, not widespread and most of us are dry, however, isolated afternoon and evening storms are possible.

Temperatures begin to heat up this week with 80s and 90s possible by the weekend.

By this weekend, the setup looks favorable for thunderstorm development on Saturday and Sunday.

Models right now are keeping dry and hot conditions for Western Montana, however, I would expect thunderstorm chances to show up by the end of the week. Stay tuned for details.

Sunday and Monday are shaping up to be very hot with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s Sunday then low to upper 90s Monday.

