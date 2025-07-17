Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Isolated storms for Glacier National Park today

MISSOULA — After a bit of a cool down, temperatures will warm up today and Friday. Highs are mostly in the mid to upper 80s Thursday then upper 80s to low 90s Friday.

For those with plans in Glacier National Park today, be prepared to dodge a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

The weather is shaping up to be very nice for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Temperatures will continue to cool next week.

Highs are expected to be in the 70s to low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Tuesday.

