Weather Forecast: Isolated storms into this evening

MISSOULA — We are seeing 70s and 80s outside for your Monday.

There are a few pop-up showers and storms around; expect these to continue into the evening.

High pressure sets up Tuesday through Thursday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Things begin to change on Friday as a low pressure and cold front approaches. Expect high temperatures in the 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Behind the cold front, much cooler weather sets up for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s both Saturday and Sunday, with rain showers as well.

For those with plans to head to the mountains this weekend, there will be a chance for some mountain snow to set up as the cooler air moves in.

