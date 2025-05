MISSOULA — 70s and 80s again for your Memorial Day. The big difference from yesterday is more cloud cover along with some scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Some storms could be strong across southwest Montana with heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Temperatures quickly soar once again to end the week.

In fact, our first 90s of the season look possible Thursday and continue into the weekend.