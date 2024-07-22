Weather Forecast: Isolated storms this evening

MISSOULA — It's hot and smoky for our Monday. Highs will again be in the mid-90s to low 100s. Thick smoke will be the only thing that could keep temperatures from reaching their full potential.

Monsoon moisture will move into Southwest Montana this afternoon and evening bringing the chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop. These will be most widespread along and south of the I-90 corridor. Gusty winds and lightning will be the main concern here.

Very hot weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs remaining in the 90s and 100s. Gusty winds will also develop on both days leading to elevated fire danger.

Finally, a break from the heat is in sight as a cooler air mass moves in to end the week. Highs will drop into the 80s on Friday and continue into the weekend. Also, a shift in wind direction could also lead to some relief from the smoke and haze.