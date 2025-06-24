Weather Forecast: Isolated storms to end the week

MISSOULA — We are looking at a very nice day around Western Montana with sunny skies and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s to low 80s on Wednesday; however, expect increasing clouds as a weak system brings a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, with highs mostly in the mid to upper 70s.

We're looking at a nice weekend ahead for the Missoula Marathon. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday, then upper 70s to mid 80s Sunday.

