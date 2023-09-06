Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Isolated storms today

A system will bring a chance for a few isolated storms to pop up this afternoon and evening.
Storms Wednesday
Posted at 1:39 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 17:24:47-04

MISSOULA - Increasing clouds with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening for Western Montana.

The highs today top out in the 70s to low 80s.

The same set up will generally continue Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s with a few thunderstorms possible later in the day. Showers and storms will be more likely in the higher elevations.

People with plans to do some hiking in the mountains should be prepared for more widespread storm activity.

Things look to dry out for the weekend as temperatures remain slightly above normal in the upper 70s to low 80s.

