Weather Forecast: Isolated storms tonight into Thursday morning

MISSOULA — Hot and hazy on this Wednesday afternoon as highs are topping out again well into the 90s.

Besides the heat, a weak system will bring a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms (15-20%) this evening into early Thursday morning. The main concern here will be gusty winds and lightning strikes.

This quickly clears by late morning and afternoon Thursday as highs remain in the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures will really ramp up Friday into the weekend. Highs will be running in the upper 90s to low 100s through Wednesday of next week.