Weather Forecast: Isolated storms Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA — Another round of very hot temperatures today with highs again in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

One change for our Tuesday will be an increase in moisture, leading to isolated storms by the afternoon and evening.

These storms will be most widespread along and east of the Divide.

In fact, some strong storms could also develop primarily from Glacier National Park south to Bigfork and Swan Lake.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail will be possible under the strong storms.

More widespread storms will develop on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through the region.

Some storms could be strong with heavy rain, hail and gusty winds.

The best chance for strong storms will be south of the I-90 corridor and east towards the Divide.

Behind the front, we'll keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast each afternoon and evening for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be cooler as well, with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: