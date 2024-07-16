Weather Forecast: Isolated storms Wednesday

MISSOULA — The Miller Peak Fire will continue to pump out a lot of smoke that will then settle into valleys each morning. Air quality levels have been ranging between moderate to unhealthy in areas in and around the main smoke plume.

Besides the heat, a weak system will bring a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms (15%-to-20%) Wednesday afternoon and evening. The main concern here will be gusty winds and lightning strikes.

Temperatures will really ramp up again by the end of the week and weekend. Highs will be running in the upper 90s to low 100s Wednesday through Monday of next week.

