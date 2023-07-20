Weather Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA - High pressure continues to build leading to hot weather in the Northern Rockies.

Highs today top out in the upper 80s to mid-90s. Highs will then warm into the mid-90s and low 100s Friday through Monday of next week.

The one thing we will have to throw into the forecast is the slight chance for monsoon moisture in the desert southwest to move into Southwest Montana today.

There is around a 30-40% chance for isolated thunderstorms will be possible.

The biggest impacts with these storms will be gusty winds and lightning strikes.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to break down by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

This will bring in slightly cooler temperatures by Tuesday with highs mostly in the 80s.

Once again, Monday and Tuesday will showcase the chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop in Southwest Montana.

The main impacts will be gusty winds and lightning.

Unfortunately, rain or beneficial rain will not be likely with these storms.

The bigger impacts and threats will be dry thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.