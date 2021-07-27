Weather Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms Tuesday

MISSOULA — Monsoon moisture will begin moving into the region Tuesday. These will not be wide spread and very isolated in nature. The best chance to see storms will be for areas south of I-90. Not a lot of rain is expected and lightning as always remains the main concern.

The same weather set up is expected Wednesday with very isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Northwest Montana will have a better chance to get a few isolated storms as well.

A few showers and thunderstorm linger in southwest Montana Thursday. Other than that expect hot, smoky and dry conditions to end the week with highs remaining in the 90s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return for the weekend. Right now, models are bringing in more moisture and cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the 90s again Saturday, then 80s Sunday and Monday with scattered thunderstorms developing as well.