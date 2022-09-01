Weather Forecast: Labor day weekend forecast

MISSOULA - There is very little change in our forecast for Friday and through our upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

The highs will be running well above seasonal normal with temperatures well into the 90s.

The one thing we are watching closely this weekend will be elevated fire danger Saturday.

A weak cold front will bring gusty winds to western Montana Saturday afternoon and evening.

With how hot and dry it has been and will be, fire will be able to grow and spread rapidly under these conditions.

Once this moves through expect sunny and hot weather to continue at least through Wednesday of next week.

Finally, a cool down is in store for the end of next week as a change in our weather pattern will allow temperatures to fall into the 60s and 70s by the end of next week.