Weather Forecast: Last day for showers and storms

MISSOULA — Scattered afternoon and evening storms will once again develop around western Montana today. These will be most widespread across Northwest Montana with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

We start to see a pattern change around the 4th of July as high pressure returns. This will bring an end to precipitation chances as highs return to the 80s and even some low 90s into the weekend.

We will see the first heat wave of the year next week as a strong ridge of high pressure builds across the western half of the United States.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s for the weekend. As high pressure continues to build temperatures will then warm well into the 90s and even 100s by the middle part of next week.

