Weather Forecast: Last system of the week starts overnight

MISSOULA — After a quick moving, but potent system tracked through Wednesday night into earlier today, we’ve got another set to move through overnight into Friday!

The associated cold front will blow in Friday morning with gusty winds (30-45mph) and bursts of moderate to heavy snow as snow levels drop to roughly 4,000’-4,500’.

These conditions will lead to significantly reduced visibility to less than half a mile and slick roads from 4-10am. Travel may become problematic, especially on mountain passes and roadways above 4,500’. Specific routes of concern include Lost Trail, Homestake & Lolo passes and MT-1 from Philipsburg to Anaconda. While Marias and Homestake may not see the most snow, there will still be a threat for strong winds and low visibility.

Scattered rain/snow showers for valleys will wind down by the afternoon/evening hours with a few, lingering light snow showers possible early Saturday morning. Highs Friday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Drier air will build in this weekend, though, allowing for some dry time after such an active week! We should see partly to mostly cloudy skies & highs in the mid 40s to low 50s… but valley fog and low clouds could become an issue - particularly Sunday.