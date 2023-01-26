Weather Forecast: Latest details on the upcoming winter storm

MISSOULA — Precipitation will start to increase across the northern Rockies this afternoon and evening. Then widespread precipitation picks up tonight and continues through Saturday.

SNOW:

Widespread snow will develop for all of western Montana through Saturday. The heaviest snow will move in Friday night into Saturday morning as an arctic front interacts with the mild and moist air in place. Widespread valley accumulations of 5"-to-10" is possible.

All of western Montana will see snow showers Friday with the exception of the Bitterroot Valley. This area will actually see a dry slot set up with only light flurries or rain showers expected. However, this does not mean the Bitterroot will miss out on snow.

In fact, models have been trending much higher for snow totals in the Bitterroot with heavy snow starting Friday night and continuing into the early afternoon Saturday. Snow amounts of 6"-to-10" are becoming more possible. Stay tuned for updates here.

WIND:

As the arctic front moves in late Friday night and Saturday morning gusty winds will pick up for western Montana. With the latest increase in snow totals, blowing/drifting snow creating very difficult travel is becoming more possible. Especially across the Flathead Valley, Glacier Region and I-90 corridor. Areas that have wet roads will also quickly freeze over as temperatures quickly drop with the arrival of the front.

COLD:

Once the snow leaves, bitterly cold temperatures move in Sunday - Tuesday. The coldest temperatures will be Sunday and Monday with highs in the single digits and lows below zero. Wind chill values could drop to 20-30 degrees below zero during this time frame.

Stay tuned to KPAX for more updates and details moving forward.