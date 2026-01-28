Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Light mixed precipitation to end the week with warmth ahead

Lightly scattered rain and snow showers continue through the end of the week.
Wx Headlines
Erin Yost
Wx Headlines
Missoula Temp Trend
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Lightly scattered mixed precipitation (including pockets of freezing rain) will continue Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s as a few weak disturbances move through.

Northwest Montana will see the best chance for moisture.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 1.28.26

Starting Saturday, strong high pressure will build over the western U.S., allowing for a drying and warming trend.

I’d expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs Saturday & Sunday in the upper 40s to almost upper 50s (pushing records for some)!

A weak cold front looks to cut through Monday, allowing temps to temporarily drop into the low 40s with isolated showers. High pressure looks to rebuild directly after.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader