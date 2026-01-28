Weather Forecast: Light mixed precipitation to end the week with warmth ahead

MISSOULA — Lightly scattered mixed precipitation (including pockets of freezing rain) will continue Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s as a few weak disturbances move through.

Northwest Montana will see the best chance for moisture.

Starting Saturday, strong high pressure will build over the western U.S., allowing for a drying and warming trend.

I’d expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs Saturday & Sunday in the upper 40s to almost upper 50s (pushing records for some)!

A weak cold front looks to cut through Monday, allowing temps to temporarily drop into the low 40s with isolated showers. High pressure looks to rebuild directly after.

