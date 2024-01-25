Weather Forecast: Light mountain snow into the weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure is building and this will lead to a continued warming trend in Western Montana.

High temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s through Saturday.

By Sunday, highs will warm into the low to mid-40s with upper 40s possible in some valleys by the start of next week.

Even though high pressure is in place, we won't be completely dry.

Expect light off and on mountain snow to continue through the upcoming weekend with snow accumulation of a few inches possible.

High pressure will begin to break down by the end of next week.

This will open the door for cooler and more active weather by next weekend.