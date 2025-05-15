Weather Forecast: Light rain continues Friday

MISSOULA — Scattered showers will continue primarily for Northwest Montana this afternoon, while west-central and Southwest Montana see a brief dry period set.

Highs today are again in the 50s.

Watch the forecast:

Light rain continues Friday

This dry period doesn't last long as our next round of light rain moves in Friday.

Saturday and Sunday set up like this:



Expect dry and mild weather to start Saturday with some sunshine and highs in the mid to even upper 60s.

As a strong cold front approaches, scattered showers and storms will begin to pop up Saturday afternoon and evening.

As the front moves through Saturday night and Sunday, widespread moderate to heavy rain is expected around western Montana through Sunday.

Models are showing rainfall totals of .40"-to-1.00" of rain by Sunday evening. Highs will be much cooler Sunday as well, only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

Scattered showers will then continue through Monday and Tuesday of next week before we finally start to dry things out by the end of the week.

