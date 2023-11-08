Weather Forecast: Light rain/snow returns Friday

MISSOULA — Generally looking at a mix of sun and clouds for your Wednesday with highs in the 40s. We are seeing a few mountain snow showers out there, but really nothing noteworthy.

High pressure builds tonight and Thursday. With the recent rain and clearing skies tonight, these two factors are good ingredients for fog to form. Many valleys may wake up to fog with clearing skies and some sunshine by the afternoon.

Another weak system brings scattered mountain snow along with valley rain/snow Friday. Very little impacts are expected over mountain passes.

Starting Sunday and continuing through Wednesday of next week, a ridge of high pressure builds leading to mild and dry weather. Expect to be above seasonal normal topping out in the mid 40s to low 50s.