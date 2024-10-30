Weather Forecast: Light rain/snow to end the week

MISSOULA — A brief and weak ridge of high pressure has sunshine and dry conditions in the forecast today. Highs are mostly in the mid to upper 40s.

Another cold front brings light valley rain/snow and mountain snow Thursday and Friday. This system isn't particularly strong, however, it could bring an inch or two to area passes especially Lookout, Lolo and Lost Trail during this time.

Weather remains cool and somewhat active into the weekend with highs remaining in the 40s along with light rain and snow showers.