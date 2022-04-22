Weather Forecast: Light showers continue this weekend

MISSOULA — Cloudy skies for western Montana Friday. Mountain snow and valley rain showers will be possible as well primarily for locations along and east of the Divide in southwest Montana (Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake, Anaconda, Butte, Dillon). All other locations will stay mostly dry. Highs today reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

A weak system will bring light valley rain and mountain snow to all of western Montana Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Warmer air moves in Sunday and Monday of next week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday and low to mid 60s Monday.

Our next weather system will then bring valley rain and mountain snow back by Tuesday of next week.