Weather Forecast: Light showers continue Tuesday

MISSOULA — Mostly cloudy and cool Tuesday. Some light rain showers remain in the forecast as well with most of these falling in northwest Montana. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our next system will bring another round of widespread rain to western Montana tonight into Wednesday morning. Mountain snow will develop as well with mountain passes possibly picking up a few inches of snow.

Gusty winds will develop Wednesday with gusts of 30-40 mph possible in the valleys. Locations along I-90 from from around Drummond to Butte could see gusts around 50 mph.

The forecast remains a challenge from Thursday onward with significant differences among model runs. The overall trend is to keep scattered rain showers in the forecast Thursday. Then, forecast differences really show up Friday, where it could either be a mild and mostly dry day, or very wet. Stay tuned for updates as more details become available.

