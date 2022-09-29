Weather Forecast: Light showers stick around Friday

MISSOULA - The low-pressure system we have been talking about this week is currently working its way through Montana.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible today and Friday across western Montana.

Models are showing the heaviest rain falling in northwest Montana where .50" - .75" will be possible by the time this is done Friday.

West-central and southwest Montana are looking at around .10" - .20".

Some recent changes in the forecast show the low-pressure system not exiting the region as quickly, as a result, scattered showers are expected to linger Saturday, especially for west-central and southwest Montana.

A high-pressure ridge will build again next week, however, it won't be as strong as the one this past week.

For most of next week expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

