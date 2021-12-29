Weather Forecast: Very cold Wednesday

MISSOULA — The moderate snow did not develop over night as models were indicating yesterday, however, light off and on snow showers will still be present this morning primarily in west-central and southwest Montana.

The bigger story will be the very cold temperatures. Many locations across northwest Montana are waking up to below zero temperatures this morning. Highs today from the Seeley/Swan Valley into the Flathead Valley will struggle to get out of the single digits. Most other locations will see highs only in the teens.

Another weak disturbance will bring light snow to western Montana again Thursday. Once again, light accumulations of a few inches could fall in the valleys with 3"-to-6" over mountain passes.

Very cold air continues Friday and Saturday with highs remaining in the teens and low twenties.

The start of next week will bring milder air to the northern Rockies with highs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday ranging from the mid 20s in northwest Montana to the upper 30s through the Bitterroot Valley.