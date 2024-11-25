Weather Forecast: Light snow continues for Northwest Montana

MISSOULA — Our weather pattern stays somewhat active to start the week with light snow continuing for Northwest Montana both Monday and Tuesday.

Overall, not much snow is expected, however, off-and-on snow-covered roads continue.

Looking at our Thanksgiving travel forecast, mostly dry weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Once again though, few light snow showers will linger in Northwest Montana.

Mountain passes could also receive a little light snow, with only minor impacts expected.

The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry with highs running in the 30s.

