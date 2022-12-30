Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Light snow continues into Saturday

Posted at 2:56 PM, Dec 30, 2022
MISSOULA - Light snow showers will continue this afternoon and evening for western Montana.

Not much accumulation is expected in the valleys with a few inches of snow possible at pass level.

Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures in the 30s.

For the most part, expect dry conditions with just light flurries expected at times.

Next week, a colder but drier air mass is expected with highs in the 20s and a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Expect this set to start Monday and continue through Friday.

