Weather Forecast: Light Snow Continues this Week

MISSOULA — Mostly dry for the remainder of the day Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s.

High pressure briefly sets up tonight into Wednesday morning. This high pressure along with the recent snow are good ingredients for more fog Wednesday morning. Fog could be dense at times. Wednesday will be dry with highs in the low 30s.

Our next weather system will move in Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning. Once again, this won't be a major system with a few inches possible in both mountains and valleys.

After a dry day Friday, snow showers look to make a return for the weekend. Highs will be running right around seasonal normal topping out in the low 30s.