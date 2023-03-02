Weather Forecast: Light snow continues tonight and Friday

Watch Now
MISSOULA - Snow showers will increase this evening as a cold front works through western Montana.

Snow amounts will remain light, however, where snow falls, expected slippery and icy roads overnight tonight into Friday morning.

The atmosphere remains unstable, with off-and-on snow showers possible throughout the day Friday.

Snow chances continue into the weekend, expect a dry day Saturday with snow showers possible again Sunday.

The highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

Active and cool weather continues next week with highs in the low to mid-30s and along with off and on light snow showers.

