Weather Forecast: Light snow Friday, Stronger system Sunday

MISSOULA — Off-and-on mountain snow will continue through this afternoon while valleys stay mostly dry. Highs today are again in the mid to upper 40s.

We'll see some clearing skies tonight into early Friday which will lead to a chilly start Friday morning with lows in the low to mid-20s.

By Friday afternoon and evening a low pressure will bring another round of valley rain/snow and mountain snow.

This will primarily impact far Southwest Montana impacting areas primarily south and east of Hamilton. Snow amounts of ½"-to-2" will be possible around Lost Trail Pass and Georgetown Lake. With very little to no impacts expected in the valleys.

After a dry day on Saturday, our next system moves in Sunday afternoon and continues into Monday morning. This one will bring the best chance for decent mountain snow.

Early amounts show 5"-to-10" of snow possible over the passes along the Montana/Idaho border and Marias Pass.

Light snow will also be possible in valleys Sunday night into Monday morning. Right now, no major impacts are expected. We'll bring updates on this moving forward.

