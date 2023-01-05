Weather Forecast: Light snow into Friday morning

MISSOULA - Cloudy skies and a few light snow showers will be around this afternoon, tonight and into early Friday morning.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

The areas in and around Georgetown Lake, Philipsburg, Anaconda and Butte will have the best chance to see light accumulations of a few inches by tonight into Friday morning.

Friday through Monday is shaping up to be mostly dry with cloudy skies in northwest Montana and a mix of sun and clouds in west-central and southwest Montana.

The highs will be running slightly above seasonal normals topping out in the low to upper 30s.

Models are showing a chance for a slightly stronger storm system to bring a better chance for light snow Monday night into Tuesday of next week.

We'll bring updates on this over the next few days.

