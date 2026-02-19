Weather Forecast: Light snow on tap tonight into Friday

MISSOULA — A quick-moving system will bring some light snow and breezy winds tonight into early Friday with decreasing snow showers throughout the day.

Most of the minor impacts will be felt across Northwest Montana, but slick conditions could be possible anywhere light snow falls. Highs will remain on the "cooler" side, topping out in the low 30s.

The weekend showcases weak high pressure nudging in from the south. This will allow for mostly to partly sunny skies, dry conditions and highs in the mid 30s to low 40s Saturday and mid 30s to almost mid 40s Sunday.

A more organized and very moisture-laden system looks to move in early next week with the potential for heavy mountain snow, but varying precipitation types for our valleys as highs look to fluctuate greatly.

