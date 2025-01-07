Weather Forecast: Light snow or flurries Wednesday

MISSOULA — Weak high pressure continues today with valley fog and inversions setting up. Much like yesterday, areas that can break free of the fog will see some sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-30s.

A very weak weather system moves through Wednesday. Expect light snow or flurries for all of Western Montana through the morning and early afternoon. Little to no travel impacts are expected.

We'll see another day with fog and valley inversions on Thursday before a stronger system moves in on Friday and Saturday morning.

This system will bring another round of moisture from the Pacific. Once again steady mountain snow is expected with valleys starting off as snow or a rain/snow mix before turning to all snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

More details on expected snow amounts in the coming days.

