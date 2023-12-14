Weather Forecast: Light snow or freezing rain through the early evening

MISSOULA — A weak cold front will bring light snow, rain/snow or freezing rain to parts of Western Montana this afternoon and early evening.

The biggest impacts will be for those that see freezing rain with some icy roads or black ice possible during the evening commute.

High pressure quickly builds back Friday into the weekend with valley inversions and fog remaining in place.

The ridge of high pressure looks to break down next week, however, temperatures will remain quite mild with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Generally dry weather is expected to continue through at least next week.

