Weather Forecast: Light snow, rain or freezing rain Friday night

MISSOULA - Our next weather system is approaching western Montana and will move in late tonight into Saturday morning.

Once again, nothing has changed with our weather pattern so only light snow is expected in the mountains with valleys seeing light snow, rain/snow or freezing rain.

This will come to an end early Saturday morning.

The weekend is shaping up like this:

1) Valley Fog

2) Off and on light snow, rain/snow or freezing rain.

3) Temperatures in the 30s to low 40s.

The high pressure ridge begins to break down next week.

This will bring a better chance for snow, if... any systems can form.

Right now, nothing major is expected, with maybe some light snow showers by around Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

