Weather Forecast: Light snow returns tonight

MISSOULA - After a dry day Wednesday our next weather system moves in tonight and Thursday.

This is a very weak system with only light snow expected.

Valleys will see just flurries or light snow showers with very little to no snow accumulation while mountains see around an inch or two.

We are looking at mostly dry weather Friday and Saturday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies, some valley fog and highs in the low 30s.

Models are pointing towards a better chance for snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This will be a stronger system and models are pointing toward the possible development of snow bands or snow squalls.

Stay tuned for more details on this in the coming days.