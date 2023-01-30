Weather Forecast: Light snow returns Tuesday

MISSOULA - Another weather system will bring light snow back to western Montana later tonight into Tuesday.

Mountains across western Montana could see 4" to 8" of snow. Valleys will see lighter amounts ranging from a dusting to 2" for the stronger bands.

Light snow will continue off and on Tuesday afternoon, evening and into Wednesday morning.

Again, only light amounts of snow are expected, however, with area roads still icy, just a light amount of snow can create very slippery roads.

Models are showing an area of heavier snow setting up for locations around Whitefish to Columbia Falls and West Glacier. These locations could see snow amounts in the 2" to 5" range.

Temperatures will be warming this week, however, with the arctic air in place temperatures will take a while to warm up. Especially valleys where cold and dense air will be tough to move out.

For this reason, valleys may see temperatures remain in the 20s through Thursday.

Friday into the weekend, most of the cold air looks to leave allowing temperatures to warm into the 30s and even a few low 40s.

At the same time, chances for precipitation will increase, however, while mountains see snow valleys may see rain/snow, snow or freezing rain into the weekend.

