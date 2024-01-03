Weather Forecast: Light snow showers tonight

MISSOULA — Valley fog and inversions will begin to lift today as a low pressure system passes to our south.

This will be the last day of these inversions as we move into a more active weather pattern.

Tonight and Thursday will be mostly dry other than some light snow in the mountains.

An occasional snow shower or a few snow flurries may reach down into the valleys as well. The highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

A weak system will bring a better chance of some light snow on Friday and Saturday.

Around 1" to 3" can be expected in the mountains while valleys see a light dusting to 1".

Northwest Montana has the best chance for valleys to see snowfall closer to 1".

Sunday, arctic air will move into the region bringing a better chance for snow.

Northwest Montana could see snow and blowing snow develop as the arctic air moves in. Highs on Sunday will be in the 20s.

Right now, the heaviest snow looks to move in on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

It's still too early to talk specific details but models are showing a 70-90% chance for at least 6" in the mountains and a 60-80% chance for at least 2" in the valleys.

By Thursday, arctic air will drop temperatures to their lowest readings of the season.

Right now, highs look to drop into the single digits and teens with lows falling below zero.

This cold air looks to even last into the upcoming weekend.

We'll continue to monitor and keep you updated as things progress.

