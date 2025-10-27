Weather Forecast: Light snow this morning

MISSOULA — Looking at some scattered snow showers around western Montana this morning. No impacts are expected other than some light accumulation over those mountain passes. Highs top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s today.

Expect sunny skies with highs in the 40s Tuesday.

Our next system will then bring some light rain and mountain snow primarily to northwest Montana Wednesday.

The end of the week is shaping up to be quite nice with highs in the 40s and 50s on both Thursday and Friday.

Our next system will bring another round of rain back by the weekend with the most widespread shower activity expected Saturday.