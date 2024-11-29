Weather Forecast: Light snow through Saturday morning

MISSOULA — Light snow showers again fell in northwest Montana today, this trend will continue through Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Starting Sunday and continuing through next week, we are watching for a strong ridge of high pressure to build over the western U.S.

This will bring drier and warmer air with highs expected to be in the 40s through next week. However, some valleys may start to see valley inversions develop keeping cooler air and fog trapped in the lower elevations. We'll continue to monitor this through the weekend.

